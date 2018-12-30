Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Strikes in multiple ways
Sanu brought in seven of 10 targets for 90 yards, rushed once for two yards and also threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Matt Ryan on his only attempt in the Falcons' 34-32 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
The veteran receiver closed out a strong 2018 in fine fashion, even showing off his skills as a passer with his five-yard strike to Ryan early in the third quarter. Sanu tallied between five and seven grabs in three of his last four games, and he posted a total of 171 receiving yards combined over the last two contests of the campaign. Sanu fell just one catch shy of equaling his career best of 67 that he established in 2017, but he did manage a new high-water mark in receiving yardage (838). The Rutgers product will look to once again serve as a strong complementary pass-catching option in 2019, although he'll likely be hard-pressed to hold off impressive rookie Calvin Ridley for the No. 2 receiver job.
