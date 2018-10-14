Sanu is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers due to a hip injury, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The Falcons limited Sanu's practice reps Wednesday and Thursday as a result of the very same injury, only to clear him for Week 6 on Friday. He may have aggravated the issue, but nonetheless, a return to action Sunday is up in the air. If he joins Calvin Ridley (ankle) as a permanent resident of the sideline, Justin Hardy and Marvin Hall will be tasked with routes alongside Julio Jones.