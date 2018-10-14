Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Sustains hip injury Sunday
Sanu is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers due to a hip injury, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
The Falcons limited Sanu's practice reps Wednesday and Thursday as a result of the very same injury, only to clear him for Week 6 on Friday. He may have aggravated the issue, but nonetheless, a return to action Sunday is up in the air. If he joins Calvin Ridley (ankle) as a permanent resident of the sideline, Justin Hardy and Marvin Hall will be tasked with routes alongside Julio Jones.
More News
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Limited for second straight day•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Dealing with hip issue•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Scores touchdown in loss to Pittsburgh•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Full practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Has hip injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...