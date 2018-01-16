Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Tallies 50 yards in playoff loss
Sanu caught three balls for 50 yards in a 15-10 loss to the Eagles in the divisional round.
Sanu only saw five targets on a day where a whopping 16 targets went to Julio Jones. Sanu's 67 receptions on the year were a personal best, and his five touchdowns tied his career high, but it was hardly a break out season for the sixth-year receiver. He's under contract for three more years, and as of now there's little reason for a big change in his expected production in 2018.
More News
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Cleared for divisional round•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Limited in practice Tuesday•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Racks up 75 yards in playoff win•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Has TD overturned in win•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Fine to face Saints•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Divisional round winners and losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the divisional round, with an eye on...
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...