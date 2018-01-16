Sanu caught three balls for 50 yards in a 15-10 loss to the Eagles in the divisional round.

Sanu only saw five targets on a day where a whopping 16 targets went to Julio Jones. Sanu's 67 receptions on the year were a personal best, and his five touchdowns tied his career high, but it was hardly a break out season for the sixth-year receiver. He's under contract for three more years, and as of now there's little reason for a big change in his expected production in 2018.