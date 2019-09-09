Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Tallies five catches in Week 1 loss
Sanu hauled in five of six targets for 57 yards during Sunday's 28-12 defeat to Minnesota.
With a steady performance against the Vikings in the season opener, Sanu now has five-plus receptions in four of his past five games dating back to Week 14 of the 2018 season. The 30-year-old wideout has averaged a respectable 62.4 receiving yards per game over the span, but has only found the end zone once over his past 11 regular-season appearances. Sunday night's matchup presents a favorable fantasy outlook, with Sanu and the Falcons' receiving corps opposing a Philadelphia defense that surrendered 380 passing yards to the Case Keenum-led Redskins in Week 1.
