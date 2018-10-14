Sanu hauled in both of his targets, accounting for a 35-yard touchdown catch and 46 total receiving yards on the afternoon during a 34-29 win against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

After a sluggish start to the season (six receptions for 37 yards over the first two weeks), Sanu has broken out in a big way, with 100-plus receiving yards or a touchdown in each of the Falcons' past four games. The veteran wideout now has 12 receptions for 103 receiving yards, as well as a 51-yard passing touchdown over his past three games against the Bucs. Next comes a Monday night showdown between two desperate NFC teams, as Atlanta will take on the Giants and a proficient Big Blue pass defense that ranks top-11 in terms of yards allowed per game.