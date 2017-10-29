Sanu hauled in six of seven targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Jets.

Sanu paced the Falcons in receptions and drew even with Julio Jones for the lead in receiving yardage. The veteran went up high to snare a scoring toss from Matt Ryan early in the fourth quarter, making an impressive grab on a wet football for his second touchdown of the season. Sanu has seen 17 targets over the last two games, and no less than six in all but one game this season. While his yardage upside is relatively capped, Sanu continues to be an above-average PPR option and remains on pace to exceed the career-high 59 catches he notched last season. He'll look to continue producing against the Panthers in Week 9.