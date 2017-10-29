Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Team-leading reception total in victory
Sanu hauled in six of seven targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Jets.
Sanu paced the Falcons in receptions and drew even with Julio Jones for the lead in receiving yardage. The veteran went up high to snare a scoring toss from Matt Ryan early in the fourth quarter, making an impressive grab on a wet football for his second touchdown of the season. Sanu has seen 17 targets over the last two games, and no less than six in all but one game this season. While his yardage upside is relatively capped, Sanu continues to be an above-average PPR option and remains on pace to exceed the career-high 59 catches he notched last season. He'll look to continue producing against the Panthers in Week 9.
More News
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...