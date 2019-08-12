Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Tending to sore knee
Coach Dan Quinn said Sanu is dealing with a sore knee, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
The Falcons have rested the vast majority of the No. 1 offense through two preseason games, so Sanu's lack of snaps in those contests didn't raise a red flag. After missing Sunday's practice as well, the veteran wide receiver is expected to return Monday, though it's unclear in what capacity. In any case, with a goal to reach the regular season in as good of shape, health-wise, as possible, the Falcons may continue to exercise caution with Sanu in practice and exhibitions.
