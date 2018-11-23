Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Third-leading receiver in loss
Sanu caught all four of his targets, accounting for 74 receiving yards during Thursday's 31-17 loss to the Saints.
Sanu keeps churning out respectable PPR production, with at least four receptions and 45 receiving yards in four straight outings (had achieved that same feat just twice over the first seven weeks of the season). The seven-year veteran has been a high-floor flex play, but offers limited upside of late, having gone five straight games without getting into the end zone after scoring three times through Week 6. An upcoming matchup against Baltimore is nothing to get optimistic about, with the Ravens allowing the second-fewest yards (1,339) and the eight-fewest touchdowns (nine) to wide receivers in 2018.
