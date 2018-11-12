Sanu corralled six of eight targets, compiling 47 yards during Sunday's 28-16 loss to Cleveland.

On the Falcons' opening drive of the second half, Sanu carelessly extended the ball in an attempt to collect extra yardage, but the ball came loose and cornerback T.J. Carrie recovered a fumble that led to a Browns touchdown six plays later. The veteran wideout had momentarily shed his possession receiver persona by averaging 16.4 yards per catch between Week 4 and Week 9, but he put forth a more representative performance against Clevelend -- efficient catch rate of 75 percent, but unexplosive production in terms of yardage (7.8 YPC). Atlanta's next opponent presents a challenging matchup for Sanu, as the Cowboys rank among the NFL's five best teams in catches (96), yards (1,296) and touchdowns (6) surrendered to wide receivers this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories