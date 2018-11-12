Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Third-leading receiver in Week 10 loss
Sanu corralled six of eight targets, compiling 47 yards during Sunday's 28-16 loss to Cleveland.
On the Falcons' opening drive of the second half, Sanu carelessly extended the ball in an attempt to collect extra yardage, but the ball came loose and cornerback T.J. Carrie recovered a fumble that led to a Browns touchdown six plays later. The veteran wideout had momentarily shed his possession receiver persona by averaging 16.4 yards per catch between Week 4 and Week 9, but he put forth a more representative performance against Clevelend -- efficient catch rate of 75 percent, but unexplosive production in terms of yardage (7.8 YPC). Atlanta's next opponent presents a challenging matchup for Sanu, as the Cowboys rank among the NFL's five best teams in catches (96), yards (1,296) and touchdowns (6) surrendered to wide receivers this season.
More News
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Logs limited workout•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Practices Thursday•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Held out of practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Records four receptions in convincing victory•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Cleared for tough matchup•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...