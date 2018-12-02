Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Three catches in Sunday's loss
Sanu hauled in three of four targets, accounting for 37 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Ravens.
Sanu has been a prototypical high-floor, low-ceiling option in fantasy this year, just as he has been for the majority of his career -- four times exceeding 75 catches, but never accounting for more than 790 receiving yards across six prior seasons as a pro. In 2018 he's recorded four or more catches in eight of 12 appearances, but he's only gone over 75 receiving yards once. Sanu's early-season scoring spree is now a distant memory, further inhibiting the veteran wideout's upside. Sanu has gone six straight games without logging a score, after accounting for three touchdowns through the Falcons' first six outings. Week 14 presents ample opportunity to get back into the end zone, facing a Packers defense that's allowed 17 wide receiver touchdowns this year, tied for third most.
