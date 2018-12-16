Sanu corralled three of six targets for 30 receiving yards, adding one rush for 11 yards during Sunday's 40-14 win against the Cardinals.

The veteran wideout recorded at least three receptions for the seventh straight game, but he's averaged fewer than 50 receiving yards per contest with zero touchdowns during that span (eight-game scoreless streak overall). Sanu has garnered a sturdy enough share of the Falcons wide receiver targets to merit flex consideration in deeper leagues, but he hasn't finished top-25 at the position in PPR or standard scoring since Week 5. Upcoming in Week 16 is a chance for Sanu to buck that trend, opposing a Panthers defense that ranks bottom-10 with 7.9 yards allowed per attempt this season, and bottom-five with 28 passing touchdowns against.