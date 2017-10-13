Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Unlikely to play
Sanu (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Sanu hasn't practiced all week and likely will be ruled out on the final injury report. His expected absence should free up additional snaps for Taylor Gabriel and Justin Hardy.
