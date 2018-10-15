Coach Dan Quinn hopes Sanu (hip) and Calvin Ridley (ankle) will be able to play next Monday versus the Giants, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Both Sanu and Ridley didn't return from their respective injuries this past Sunday against the Buccaneers, allowing Justin Hardy to turn an increase in offensive snaps into three catches (on seven targets) for 33 yards. The Falcons have the benefit of an extra day to prepare Week 7, but they also won't be required to release an injury report until Thursday. Until then, the health of the wideouts may remain unclear.