Head coach Dan Quinn said that he is hoping Sanu will be at full strength for Sunday's game against Washington, coming off a bye week to recuperate from a hip injury sustained against Tampa Bay on Oct. 14, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Sanu was able to suit up for the Falcons' last game Oct. 22 against the Giants, but only fielded 40 offensive snaps, while being targeted on two occasions (averaged 55.4 snaps and 6.2 targets per game through Week 5). Dan Quinn mentioned after practice Monday that the bye week "came at the right time" from a health standpoint, providing Sanu with a 12-day respite between games to fully rebound from any lingering effects of his hip injury. Sunday's showdown with the 5-2 Redskins brings a challenging matchup for Atlanta's receiving corps, facing a secondary that has held opposing wideouts to 93 receptions and 1,241 yards this season (among NFL's 13 best teams in both categories).