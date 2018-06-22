Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Works out with Deshaun Watson
Sanu participated in a private workout with Texans quarterback and Gainesville, Georgia native Deshaun Watson this week, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Atlanta will not reconvene team activities until the start of training camp in late July, but Sanu continues to sharpen his skills by catching passes from former Falcons' ball boy Deshaun Watson in the meantime. With three years remaining on his current deal, the veteran receiver looks to collaborate with Julio Jones to help shape Calvin Ridley into a polished pro. Coming off a season in which he collected a career-high 67 receptions and five touchdowns, it will be intriguing to see whether Sanu can maintain this elevated level of production with another potentially high-volume target in Ridley being added to the fold.
