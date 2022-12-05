Pruitt caught his lone target for seven yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 19-16 loss versus the Steelers.

Pruitt's only target went for a seven-yard score in the third quarter, which gave him a touchdown in back-to-back games and cut Atlanta's deficit to 19-13. With Kyle Pitts (knee) out, the veteran tight end operated behind Parker Hesse but ahead of Anthony Firkser for a second straight game. Despite playing fewer snaps, Firkser and Pruitt continue to be slightly more involved in the passing game than Hesse, but all three will remain risky fantasy plays due to Arthur Smith's run-first mindset.