Pruitt caught one of two targets for nine yards during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Commanders.
Pruitt has garnered at least one target in four straight games, totaling three receptions for 41 yards during that stretch. However, barring an occasional touchdown, the veteran tight end doesn't have fantasy value moving forward.
