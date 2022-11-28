Pruitt gathered in two of three targets for nine yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 19-13 loss versus Washington.

With Kyle Pitts (knee) sidelined, Pruitt saw an increased role and secured Marcus Mariota's lone touchdown pass. Pruitt finished second among tight ends with 32 offensive snaps, which put him behind Parker Hesse (35) but ahead of Anthony Firkser (22). As long as Pitts is out, Hesse figures to lead the trio in snaps, but Pruitt will likely continue operating as the top pass catcher among the group.