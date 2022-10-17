Pruitt caught his only target for two yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 28-14 victory over the 49ers.

Pruitt was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for a second consecutive week and played 16 offensive snaps, four more than his first appearance. He quickly made an impression on Sunday's game, catching a two-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota, marking the tight ends first touchdown of the campaign. Pruitt is eligible for only one more elevation before he'll have to be signed to the active roster.