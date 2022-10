The Falcons elevated Pruitt on Saturday from their practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers.

With Kyle Pitts (hamstring) ruled out for Week 5, Pruitt will get his first elevation of the campaign and has a chance to make his season debut against Tampa Bay. It's unclear how big of a role he'll play, but Atlanta figures to fill Pitts' absence via committee with Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks and Pruitt all garnering snaps.