Pruitt (calf) finished 2023 with nine receptions on 12 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown across 17 appearances.

Pruitt caught one or fewer passes in all but one game this season. He also secured just one touchdown after posting a career-high four scores in 2022. The veteran tight end, who's mostly known for his blocking prowess, was knocked out of the season finale due to a calf injury, and the extent of the issue remains unclear. The veteran is entering his age-32 season and is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.