Pruitt (knee) has exited Sunday's game against the Saints early, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.
Pruitt is considered questionable to return due to the injury. Tucker Fisk and John FitzPatrick will likely take whatever snaps are left behind by Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith at tight end, while Pruitt is sidelined.
