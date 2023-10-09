Pruitt caught his lone target for 22 yards during Sunday's 21-19 win over the Texans.
Pruitt's big play set up a go-ahead touchdown for the Falcons in the fourth quarter. The veteran tight end has garnered a target in three straight games, but he doesn't have fantasy value moving forward.
