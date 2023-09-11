Pruitt played 32 snaps (25 offensive) but didn't record any counting stats during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

Coach Arthur Smith loves to utilize his tight ends. Kyle Pitts (32 offensive snaps), Jonnu Smith (26) and Pruitt (25) were all involved in nearly half of Atlanta's offensive plays, but Pitts was the only one in that group to record a target. While Jonnu, Pruitt and even fullback Keith Smith will spend a lot of time on the field this season, none of them hold much fantasy value, barring numerous injuries to the Falcons' top playmakers.