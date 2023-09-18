Pruitt played 49 snaps (38 offensive) but didn't record any counting stats during Sunday's 25-24 win over the Packers.
Pruitt once again played nearly half of Atlanta's offensive snaps but didn't garner a target. This trend will likely continue throughout the season, as the veteran is firmly entrenched as the No. 3 tight end behind Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith. Pruitt caught just 16 passes last year - his first in Atlanta - but four of those went for touchdowns, so when he does get involved in the passing game, it could be with a splash play. However, that certainly isn't enough to put Pruitt on fantasy radars in standard leagues.
More News
-
Falcons' MyCole Pruitt: Plays 32 snaps in Week 1•
-
Falcons' MyCole Pruitt: Staying in Atlanta•
-
Falcons' MyCole Pruitt: Career-high year in receiving•
-
Falcons' MyCole Pruitt: Season-high 49 receiving yards•
-
Falcons' MyCole Pruitt: Snaps two-game touchdown streak•
-
Falcons' MyCole Pruitt: Back-to-back games with a TD•