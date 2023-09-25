Pruitt caught his only target for 10 yards during Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Lions.

Pruitt played a season-low 17 offensive snaps but recorded his first reception of 2023 late in the fourth quarter. The veteran saw 59 offensive snaps through the first two weeks, so he's expected to be on the field often moving forward. However, he mostly operates as a blocker and doesn't hold much fantasy value as the No. 3 tight end in a run-heavy offense.