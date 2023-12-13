Pruitt played 21 of 72 snaps on offense and finished with two catches for 15 yards on two targets in Sunday's 29-25 loss to the Buccaneers.

Pruitt fumbled after reeling in a six-yard reception in the second quarter, but fortunately for the Falcons, the football trickled out of bounds to allow Atlanta to maintain possession. The coaching staff didn't penalize Pruitt for the mistake, as he went on to haul in another target in the fourth quarter to extend a drive that culminated in a Bijan Robinson touchdown run. Even while Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith have been available for every game this season, Pruitt has managed to maintain a steady role on offense as the team's No. 3 tight end. Pruitt has played no fewer than 16 snaps on offense in any of his 13 appearances and has produced a 7-79-1 receiving line on 10 targets.