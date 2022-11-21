Pruitt gathered in his only target for 17 yards during Sunday's 27-24 victory versus the Bears.

Pruitt secured just one reception for a third straight game, totaling 29 receiving yards during that stretch. With Kyle Pitts (knee) leaving the contest early, Pruitt played a season-high 31 offensive snaps, which was second most among tight ends behind Parker Hesse (37). Both Pruitt and Hesse figure to garner increased roles if Pitts has to miss extended time, but neither backup projects to have as large of an impact in the passing game as Pitts.