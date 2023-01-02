Pruitt caught all four of his targets for 49 yards during Sunday's 20-19 victory over the Cardinals.

Pruitt notched season highs in targets, receptions and receiving yards during the Falcons' Week 17 win. Across 12 appearances, he's totaled 13 receptions on 16 targets for 116 yards and three touchdowns. He's been a touchdown-dependent streaming option in deeper leagues, but his overall value is diminished by Atlanta's lackluster passing attack. With Desmond Ridder at the helm, Pruitt has secured six of eight targets for 69 yards over the past three games, but he hasn't caught a touchdown since posting back-to-back scores in Weeks 12 and 13, when Marcus Mariota was operating as the primary signal caller.