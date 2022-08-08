Atlanta signed Pruitt on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Pruitt saw double-digit targets for just the third time in his eight-year career in 2021, turning those 18 looks into a career-high 14 receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games. The bad news, though, is that he's joining a tight-end room that's a bit crowded after former quarterback Feleipe Franks made a switch to the position in June. Pruitt will contend with Franks for opportunities behind Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser during training camp, but he'll need to make a good impression quickly to snag a spot on the Falcons' initial 53-man roster.