Pruitt caught two of three targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints.

Pruitt caught at least one pass for a sixth straight game and finished with a season-high 20 receiving yards, but he snapped his two-game touchdown streak. Desmond Ridder failed to move the ball well through the air during his NFL debut, which limited all of Atlanta's pass catchers. Pruitt may have some value in deeper leagues, but he's likely a touchdown-dependent option moving forward.