Pruitt is re-signing with the Falcons on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Pruitt is returning to Atlanta after appearing in 13 contests for the team last season. The 31-year-old recorded career highs across the board, with 16 receptions on 21 targets, 150 yards and four touchdowns. He'll likely be working to earn a role as the team's No. 3 tight end, behind Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith.