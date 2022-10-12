Walker (groin) is not practicing Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Walker was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers due to a groin injury, and it appears he isn't yet ready to resume practicing. In the event that Walker isn't available Week 6 versus the 49ers, Troy Andersen will be primed to handle an increased role.
More News
-
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Questionable with groin injury•
-
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Season-high 11 stops in win•
-
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Solid outing in Week 3 win•
-
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Records first interception of 2022•
-
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Plays one series Friday•
-
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Records pick-six in win•