Walker recorded eight tackles (three solo), including one for loss, and two pass defenses during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bears.
Walker finished with at least eight stops for the seventh time over his last eight appearances and notched a season-high two pass defenses. Across 10 games, the third-year linebacker has totaled 84 tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble.
More News
-
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Eight tackles in defeat•
-
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Nine tackles in loss•
-
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Team-high 11 tackles in win•
-
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Returns as a full participant•
-
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Ruled out for Week 6•