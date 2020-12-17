Walker (shoulder) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Tori McElhaney of The Athletic reports.
Walker has yet to miss a game this season while battling through hamstring and shoulder injuries, so it's a good sign that he's on track for Week 15. The rookie out of Fresno State has had a solid first year in the NFL, compiling 38 tackles (28 solo), one pass brake up and a forced fumble through 13 games. Now cleared from injury, expect Walker to handle his usual starting role at linebacker for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.