Walker registered eight total tackles, including one tackle for loss and one forced fumble during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Bears.

Picking up his first career start as Foyesade Oluokun (hamstring) sat out, Walker tied Keanu Neal for the team-high in tackles against Chicago. The rookie fourth-round draft choice received a maximum of 46 defensive snaps over his first two outings, but against the Bears, he fielded 88 percent of the workload (72 snaps) while seeing his special-teams role completely taken off his plate. Oluokun will surely be back in the starting rotation once he returns from injury, but Walker may have earned himself some more playing time moving forward based on his impact Week 3.