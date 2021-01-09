Walker registered two tackles during Atlanta's Week 17 loss to the Buccaneers, closing out the 2020 season with 45 tackles, one pass deflection and a forced fumble over 16 games.

The fourth-round rookie from Fresno State totaled six starts on the 2020 campaign, fielding a workload of 24.1 defensive snaps per game. Walker endured mixed results in coverage, as he conceded a 110.3 passer rating on a limited sample of 15 targets. He was, however, relatively reliable as a tackler, establishing a 4.3 percent missed tackle rate. Falcon linebackers Walker and Deion Jones each remain under contract through 2023, but Foyesade Oluokun only has one year remaining on his current deal.