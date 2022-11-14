Walker registered eight tackles (five solo) during Thursday's 25-15 loss to the Panthers.
Walker was able to finish tied with Richie Grant for second on the team with eight takedowns, though his five solo efforts were the second highest outright. Over the last three games, the linebacker has produced 28 tackles while playing nearly every defensive snap.
