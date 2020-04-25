Falcons' Mykal Walker: Going to Atlanta

The Falcons selected Walker in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 119th overall.

Walker might be considered a bit of a reach here, as many expected him to go closer to the end of Day 3. That said, Walker has impressive tools. He's 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds with 4.65 speed and impressive jump scores from the combine. He picked up 96 tackles and 9.0 tackles for loss as a senior for Fresno State in 2019, earning first-team All-Mountain West in the process. Walker figures to add depth to the middle linebacker spot behind Deion Jones in Atlanta.