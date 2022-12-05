Walker notched eight tackles (two solo) during Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Steelers.
Walker recorded at least eight tackles for a sixth straight game. Across 12 appearances, the third-year linebacker has totaled 101 tackles, six pass defenses, two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble.
