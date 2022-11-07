Walker recorded nine tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chargers.
Walker finished third on the team in tackles behind Rashaan Evans and Richie Grant and notched at least nine tackles for the fifth time this season. Across eight appearances, the third-year linebacker has recorded 68 tackles, two pass defenses, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.
