Walker registered 107 tackles (56 solo), six pass defenses, two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble across 16 appearances during the 2022 campaign.

Walker opened the season as a starter, posting 101 tackles, two interceptions and one sack across the first 12 games of the campaign. However, following Atlanta's Week 14 bye, he was replaced by rookie second-round pick Troy Andersen and saw just 39 defensive snaps over the final four games of the season. Overall, Walker's season totals look promising, but it appears he'll have an uphill battle for playing time during the final year of his rookie contract.