Walker is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Tampa Bay due to a groin injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Walker led the team with 11 tackles before leaving the contest with a groin injury in the third quarter. His absence will be a big blow to Atlanta's defense and will likely thrust Troy Andersen into a larger role moving forward.
