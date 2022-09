Walker recorded seven tackles (five solo) and one interception during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Rams.

Walker intercepted a pass intended for Copper Kupp around midfield and returned it 21 yards to set up the Falcons' first touchdown of the game. Across two games, the third-year linebacker has recorded 13 tackles, giving him a solid floor in IDP formats, but he's also displayed his playmaking skills by adding a pick in Week 2 after notching a sack and forced fumble in the season opener.