Walker (groin) practiced in full Thursday.
Walker opened the week as a limited participant during Wednesday's session, after he missed Sunday's contest versus the 49ers due to a groin issue. However, his ability to return to full activity levels Thursday suggests he's ready to go for Week 7's game versus the Bengals. Across the first five games that the 25-year-old suited up for, he amassed 44 tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble in that span.
