Walker (groin) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.
Walker didn't practice at all before being ruled out for Week 6 due to a groin injury he picked up a week prior. He'll have two more opportunities to upgrade to a full participant before the Falcons need to make a decision on his status for Week 7.
More News
-
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Ruled out for Week 6•
-
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Absent from practice•
-
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Questionable with groin injury•
-
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Season-high 11 stops in win•
-
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Solid outing in Week 3 win•
-
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Records first interception of 2022•