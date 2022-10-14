Walker (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the 49ers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Walker recorded 11 tackles before leaving Atlanta's Week 5 loss to Tampa Bay in the third quarter due to a groin injury. The Falcons' leading tackler was unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday and will presumably get another day off Friday as he turns his sights on suiting up for Week 7. In his absence, rookie second-round pick Troy Andersen, who recorded career highs in tackles (five) and defensive snaps (27) in Week 5, will likely replace Walker in the starting lineup, but fellow inside linebacker Rashaan Evans figures to see increased production as well.