Walker registered nine tackles and one pass defense during Sunday's 27-23 win over the Seahawks.
Walker notched a season-high nine stops but finished second on the team in tackles behind Rashaan Evans. Across three games, Walker has played nearly every defensive snap and totaled 22 tackles, two pass defenses and one interception.
