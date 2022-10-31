Walker recorded 11 tackles (eight solo), including one for loss, during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Panthers.

Walker returned from a one-game absence in Week 7 and recorded a season-low four tackles, but he bounced back Sunday by recording at least 11 tackles for the third time during the campaign. Across seven appearances, the third-year linebacker has already set a new career high with 59 stops while adding one sack, one interception and one forced fumble.