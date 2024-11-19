Landman recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Broncos.
The inside linebacker also played on 97 percent of the defensive snaps. Landman now has 52 tackles (30 solo) and three forced fumbles on the year.
